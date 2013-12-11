LONDON Dec 11 Domino's Pizza, the
country's biggest pizza delivery firm, should pay better wages
if it is struggling to fill job vacancies rather than seeking a
relaxation of immigration rules, said a British government
minister.
The chief executive of Domino's British franchise, Lance
Batchelor, told the London Evening Standard newspaper this week
that his firm was struggling to find workers after a tightening
of immigration rules.
Batchelor had appealed to the government to allow his firm
to bring in unskilled workers from outside the EU, saying
Domino's could hire 1,000 workers immediately.
"He should perhaps pay his staff a little more and then he
might find it easier to recruit them ... He runs a profitable
business, he should pay what the market demands," said Mark
Harper, the government minister in charge of immigration.
"I don't think that we should import relatively unskilled
labour from outside the European Union just so that he
(Batchelor) can keep his wages low," Harper told a parliamentary
committee on Tuesday.
Domino's is a franchise of U.S. group Domino's Pizza Inc
, operating around 800 stores in Britain and Ireland,
employing more than 23,000 staff. It aims to open 50 new
branches per year.
The group reported pretax profit of 46.7 million pounds in
2012, up 10.8 percent.
A company spokesman said that due to the company's franchise
structure, he was not able to provide data on rates of pay. He
declined to comment further.