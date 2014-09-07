(Corrects spelling of minister's name)
LONDON, Sept 7 Britain is offering to donate 20
km (13 miles) of steel fencing from last week's NATO summit in
Wales to help French authorities struggling to control a growing
number of illegal immigrants trying to cross the English Channel
to Britain.
Authorities say the number of illegal immigrants flooding
into the port city of Calais has risen by 50 percent to around
1,300 in recent months, boosted by humanitarian crises in the
Middle East and north and east Africa.
Living in makeshift camps dotted around the city with no
formal accommodation, the migrants are increasingly desperate
to board trucks, cars and boats to Britain, leading to
increasingly violent clashes with police trying to stop them.
More than a hundred migrants climbed over a fence in the
port area last week and tried to storm a ferry, but were stopped
at the last minute when the ship pulled up its boarding ramp and
used water cannon to force them back.
"It is for the French to maintain security and order on
their own soil. But we want to do what we can to help," James
Brokenshire, Britain's Minister for Immigration and Security,
wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.
"We will offer our French partners the fences that were used
this week to keep the NATO summit safe in Newport. These could
replace and enlarge the inadequate fencing in Calais, which is
too easy for illegal immigrants to scale."
The fencing had been erected around venues in Newport and
Cardiff where more than 60 heads of state, including U.S.
President Barack Obama, met for two days of NATO talks.
Mayor of Calais Natacha Bouchart has asked Britain for help
to fund beefed-up security in the port area. Brokenshire said
that Britain offered the city 3 million pounds ($5 million)
three months ago.
Calais municipality could not be immediately reached for
comment on the offer.
