* Immigration is major issue before 2015 election
* Labour planned strong criticism of Tesco and Next
* Dilutes criticism after firms deny allegations
* Climb-down is embarrassing for Labour
By Andrew Osborn and Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Aug 12 Britain's Labour party toned down
its criticism of retailers Tesco, and Next on
Monday, a day after it said it planned to accuse them of
favouring cheaper workers from Eastern Europe over British
employees.
Chris Bryant, a senior lawmaker and the opposition party's
spokesman on immigration, changed the wording of a speech he
delivered on Monday morning to water down some criticism and
retract some allegations altogether.
The climb-down is embarrassing for Labour which is trying to
convince voters it is serious about controlling immigration
ahead of a national election in 2015, conceding it made
"mistakes" on immigration when in power from 1997 to 2010.
Labour is ahead of the ruling Conservatives by about seven
percent in opinion polls, but some polls estimate its lead is
much slimmer and its support has dropped in the last month.
Polls show immigration is one of the subjects that worries
British voters the most and that many expect political parties
to show they have a plan to tackle what they regard as excessive
levels of immigration.
On Sunday, advance extracts of Bryant's speech showed he
planned to accuse Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, of making
it difficult for British workers to relocate after closing down
a distribution centre by telling them their pay would be cut.
"The result? A large percentage of the staff at the new
centre are from (the) Eastern bloc," he planned to say.
But on Monday, he dropped the reference to pay being cut and
avoided directly referring to Eastern Europe, saying simply that
workers said they would have lost out in any move, showing how
"sensitive" the issue of low-skilled migrant workers had become.
He also diluted planned criticism of Next, Britain's
second-biggest clothing retailer, dropping an allegation that
their use of Polish workers meant it was able to skirt British
labour laws that would make hiring comparable local workers more
expensive.
DENIALS
Both Tesco, which employs more than 310,000 people in 3,146
stores across Britain and Northern Ireland, and Next had said
accusations contained in previews of the speech were untrue and
contained factual errors.
"The statements in relation to Tesco are untrue," Tesco said
on Twitter. "We work incredibly hard to recruit from the local
area and we have just recruited 350 local people to work in our
Dagenham site."
Retailer Next said it did hire Polish nationals to work in
Britain at busy times, but said it did so because it could not
find enough Britons to fill vacancies and that it was not doing
anything unethical or illegal.
Bryant, whose speech spoke of "unscrupulous employers", said
he never intended to suggest Tesco and Next were such, but
stressed it was wrong that companies recruit so many overseas
workers in areas of high unemployment.
"I am not backtracking from my basic point," Bryant told
reporters after his speech in London. "How can it be that when
you have 23.8 percent youth unemployment in an area that it is
necessary to bring in 300-500 workers from elsewhere?"
Bryant also tried to calm the row by praising the two
companies and saying he had hoped to inform a wider debate on
immigration and employment.
The argument is awkward for Labour as it tries to tackle
accusations voters are unclear what it stands for after it
drifted from its Socialist roots when it was last in power from
1997-2010, and are unconvinced by leader Ed Miliband.
One senior Labour figure, health spokesman Andy Burnham,
said in a newspaper interview at the weekend that the
centre-left party must "shout louder and speak in a way that
captures how people are feeling".
Labour suffered from a perception at the last election in
2010 that it had turned its back on working-class supporters and
played down the impact immigration had had on their communities.
In one awkward incident, then Labour Prime Minister Gordon
Brown was heard describing a supporter as a "bigoted woman" when
she asked him about immigration on the campaign trail.
The issue is also a challenge for the Conservatives and
Prime Minister David Cameron is trying to stop an exodus of
voters to the anti-immigration UK Independence Party before the
2015 vote.
Cameron was criticised by his coalition partners, the
Liberal Democrats, last month after the government sent vans on
to the streets of London with billboards telling illegal
immigrants to "go home or face arrest".