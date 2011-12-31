LONDON Dec 31 Britain is looking into new
evidence about the risks from breast implants made by a
now-closed French firm at the heart of a global health scare,
the government said on Saturday.
The French government has already advised the 30,000 women
in France who bought implants from Poly Implant Prothese (PIP)
to have them removed due to concerns that the prostheses might
rupture.
Britain has not yet followed suit and both countries say
there is no link to cancer from the implants. But British Health
Secretary Andrew Lansley said new data had emerged and the
government would have a fresh look at all the evidence.
"We've seen conflicting evidence and, in particular,
yesterday we received information from one of the large private
providers of cosmetic surgery that said they now had data that
they had not previously disclosed to the regulator," he said.
"I'm concerned and unhappy about the consistency and
quality of data that has been provided ... If there are any
safety concerns, we will act."
Lansley has asked the medical director of Britain's
state-funded National Health Service, Bruce Keogh, to lead the
review. Keogh will report his findings "early next week".
The investigation will examine data from Britain and
overseas and also look into the regulation and safety of private
cosmetic surgery in Britain.
The lawyer acting for PIP said on Tuesday that most of the
prostheses sold by the French firm since 1991 were produced
using a silicone not approved by French health authorities.
Once the third-biggest breast implant maker in the world,
PIP went bankrupt in 2010 after an official investigation
revealed it was using a cheaper, unapproved industrial-grade
silicone in some of its products.
An involuntary-homicide investigation was launched this
month after the 2010 death from cancer of a French woman who had
PIP implants. That case sparked a global health scare that could
affect 300,000 women who have bought implants from PIP.
