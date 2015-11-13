India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron after a joint news conference at the Foreign Office at the start of a three-day official visit in London November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool

LONDON Britain has signed six deals with India, including a 1.3 billion pound investment by Vodafone (VOD.L), British Trade Minister Francis Maude said on Thursday during a visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to London.

After a speech to businessmen in which Modi outlined how much work had been done by India to make the country more business-friendly, Maude said deals had also been done with Lightsource, a solar voltaic energy generator, Intelligent Energy on clean energy and King's College Hospital.

"The first agreement I can announce is Vodafone, which has announced further investments in India to a total of 1.3 billion pounds," Maude said. He said the investment covered network expansion and upgrades, and new technology and data centres.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William Schomberg)