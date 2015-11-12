LONDON Nov 12 India considers Britain to be its gateway into Europe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday when asked by a reporter about Britain's planned referendum on its membership of the European Union.

"We continue to see the UK as our entry point into the EU," Modi, speaking via a translator, told reporters during a visit to Britain.

British Prime Minister David Cameron plans to hold an in-out vote on Britain's membership of the EU by the end of 2017.