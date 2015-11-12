US STOCKS-Apple drags Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON Nov 12 India considers Britain to be its gateway into Europe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday when asked by a reporter about Britain's planned referendum on its membership of the European Union.
"We continue to see the UK as our entry point into the EU," Modi, speaking via a translator, told reporters during a visit to Britain.
British Prime Minister David Cameron plans to hold an in-out vote on Britain's membership of the EU by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 3 The White House is working on filling all three open slots at the Federal Reserve Board and will announce a new interim boss for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), a key banking regulator, Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.