LONDON Nov 12 India considers Britain to be its
gateway to Europe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on
Thursday, the latest global leader to talk up the merits of
Britain's membership of the European Union before a referendum.
Speaking at a news conference in London alongside British
Prime Minister David Cameron, Modi said he would not risk
telling Britons how to vote but instead extolled the benefits to
India of Britain's presence within the 28-member bloc.
"As far as India is concerned, if there is an entry point
for us to the European Union that is the UK, that is Great
Britain," Modi said on the first day of a three-day visit aimed
at building closer ties between the two countries.
Cameron plans to hold an in-out vote on Britain's membership
of the EU by the end of 2017 and has said he will campaign to
keep Britain in the bloc if he can secure a raft of changes to
the country's membership terms, meaning Modi's comments are
likely to be well received.
On a state visit last month Chinese President Xi Jinping
told Britain he wanted to see a united European Union in his
most direct comments on the issue, while U.S. President Barack
Obama has also called on Britain to vote to stay in.
Modi's comments, delivered via a translater, were seized on
by campaigners wanting Britain to stay in the EU.
"India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is the latest in a
string of world leaders to say that Britain is stronger, safer,
and better off in Europe," said Will Straw of pro-Europe group
Britain Stronger in Europe.
