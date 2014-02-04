* Storming of temple led to Indira Gandhi's assassination
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Feb 4 Britain secretly helped India plan
a deadly assault on Sikh separatists holed up in the Golden
Temple at Amritsar in 1984, the government said on Tuesday,
saying London's influence was limited and there was therefore no
need for an apology.
Prime Minister David Cameron ordered a review into the
matter last month after the government inadvertently released
official papers suggesting that Margaret Thatcher, then prime
minister, had sent an officer from the elite SAS special air
service to advise India on the raid.
The unplanned release upset British Sikhs, whom Cameron is
courting ahead of a national election in 2015, and in India it
triggered nationalist criticism of the dynastic ruling Congress
party, which faces an uphill struggle to be re-elected in a
national vote due by May.
Congress, under then-prime minister Indira Gandhi, was in
power at the time of the raid on the Golden Temple, Sikhism's
holiest shrine. It was a bloody episode that angered Sikhs
around the world; they accused the Indian army of desecration.
The death toll in the attack remains disputed, with Indian
authorities putting it in the hundreds and Sikh groups in the
thousands.
In a statement to parliament, Foreign Secretary William
Hague said an official investigation by Britain's top civil
servant had confirmed that an SAS officer had been dispatched to
India in 1984 - at the request of the Indian government - to
help plan the assault staged in June of that year.
'LIMITED' IMPACT
But he said the impact of the officer's influence on events
had been limited and that the Indians appear to have disregarded
the main elements of his advice.
"The nature of the UK's assistance was purely advisory,
limited and provided to the Indian government at an early
stage," Hague told parliament. "It had limited impact on the
tragic events that unfolded at the temple three months later."
The SAS officer had advised the Indians that a military
operation should only be a last resort, Hague said, and that any
assault should use the element of surprise and helicopter-borne
forces to try to reduce casualties.
Indian forces had not acted upon either piece of advice, he
said, and there had been no link between the provision of this
advice and British defence sales to India. Nor was there any
record of Britain receiving advance notice of the raid.
"It is quite right that the concerns that were raised about
UK involvement have been investigated," said Hague. "It is a
strength of our democracy that we are always prepared to take an
unflinching look at the past."
There had been no "cover-up", he added, saying Britain had
sifted through more than 23,000 official documents to establish
what had happened.
The storming of the temple, aimed at flushing out Sikh
separatists who demanded an independent homeland, led to the
assassination of Gandhi in October 1984 when two of her Sikh
bodyguards shot her in the garden of her residence.
Cameron visited Amritsar last year to express regret about
another bloody incident there - a British colonial-era massacre
of unarmed civilians. Politicians from all parties are keen to
attract Sikh voters before Britain's general election in 2015.
