* Nore than 20 deals agreed
* Modi seeking to rebuild after Bihar vote loss
* Protesters call for end to religious persecution
(Adds more than 9 billion pounds of commercial deals)
By Kylie MacLellan and Lisa Barrington
LONDON, Nov 13 Britain and India welcomed more
than 9 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) in commercial deals during
a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but his arrival
was overshadowed by protests over a perceived rise in
intolerance back home.
Modi got a warm welcome by British Prime Minister David
Cameron, who has tried to cultivate closer ties with India to
secure business opportunities in a fast-growing economy at a
time when Modi has been prioritising other relationships.
For his part, Modi is seeking to restore his authority on
the world stage after a defeat for his Hindu nationalist party
in populous Bihar state on Sunday. He appealed to business to
invest in a more transparent India in a speech at the Guildhall,
a historic building in the heart of London's financial district.
While Cameron said he wanted to support Modi in his efforts
to transform India with improved infrastructure, the Indian
leader signalled he wanted Britain to stay in the European
Union, saying the country was India's gateway to Europe.
"We want to become your number one partner for supporting
the finance needed for this ambitious plan, making London the
world's centre for offshore rupee trading," Cameron told him
during a news conference, adding that plans were in place to
issue more than 1 billion pounds in bonds.
He later said in a statement: "During this visit, British
and Indian companies are announcing new collaborations, together
worth more than £9 billion pounds."
The British government listed more than 20 deals and
collaborations, including a 1.3 billion-pound ($1.98 billion)
investment by Vodafone.
The two prime ministers also welcomed a package to promote
clean energy worth 3.2 billion pounds of commercial agreements,
joint research programmes and initiatives to share technical,
scientific, and financial and policy expertise.
Before the visit, diplomats said the Indian leader was keen
to buy 20 more BAE Systems Hawk trainer aircraft to be
made in Bengaluru.
Cameron has visited India three times since taking office in
2010 to try to climb up the diplomatic pecking order, but Modi
is the first Indian head of government to pay an official visit
to Britain, the country's former colonial ruler, in almost a
decade.
His visit comes at a time when a debate is raging in India
over accusations that Modi is failing to rein in Hindu zealots
trying to impose their values on all Indians.
POMP AND PROTESTS
As Modi and Cameron shook hands for the cameras outside
Number 10 Downing Street, a crowd of about 200 protesters could
be heard shouting anti-Modi slogans nearby.
"Our main concern is that minorities are not safe in India,"
said Sikh protester Kuldip Singh.
The demonstrators held up banners with messages such as
"Modi you are killing Indian democracy" and "Stop religious
persecution in India".
Asked about these concerns at his joint news conference with
Cameron, Modi said India was a vibrant democracy in which
individual rights were guaranteed by the constitution.
"There is something that is deeply entrenched in our
culture, in our traditions, which is that of not accepting
anything that has to do with intolerance," he said, adding that
violent incidents would not be tolerated.
Critics have accused Modi of remaining silent about
incidents such as the recent deaths of four people attacked by
Hindus enraged at reports of cows being slaughtered, smuggled or
consumed, and the separate shootings of two prominent atheists.
Before his arrival in Britain, more than 200 writers,
including Salman Rushdie and Ian McEwan, signed an open letter
to Cameron urging him to raise concerns about freedom of
expression in India during his talks with Modi.
About 45 British members of parliament, including opposition
Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn, signed a motion to debate
India's human rights record.
The British government, however, rolled out the red carpet
for Modi, who was greeted in the grand courtyard of the Treasury
by a guard of honour wearing ceremonial bearskin headgear.
Modi was due to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth on Friday,
before the emotional high point of his visit, a mass rally at
Wembley Stadium where Modi will address about 60,000 supporters
from India's 1.5 million-strong diaspora in Britain.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton and William James,;
Writing by Estelle Shirbon,; Editing by Elizabeth Piper, Larry
King)