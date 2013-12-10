LONDON Dec 10 Four Sikhs convicted of the
revenge stabbing in London of an Indian general who had led a
raid on Sikhism's holiest shrine in India were jailed in Britain
on Tuesday, police said.
Retired Lieutenant General Kuldeep Singh Brar, 78, was
attacked by a gang and slashed in the neck as he was walking
with his wife near the busy Oxford Street shopping area during a
holiday in Britain in September last year.
He was treated in hospital and discharged the next day.
Brar had spearheaded Operation Blue Star, a military raid
against Sikh separatists in the Golden Temple at Amritsar in
1984 in which 1,000 people are estimated to have died.
Later that year, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was
assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards, triggering a further
wave of retaliation in which nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed.
Mandeep Singh Sandhu, 35, from Birmingham in the English
Midlands, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, London's
Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.
Dilbag Singh, 37, of no fixed address, was also sentenced to
14 years while a woman, Harjit Kaur, 39, from Hayes, west of
London, was sentenced to 11 years.
They had been found guilty at Southwark Crown Court in July
of wounding Brar with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.
Another man, Barjinder Singh Sangha, 34, of Wolverhampton,
also in the Midlands, had admitted the same charge when he
appeared at Southwark in January this year. He was sentenced to
10-1/2 years on Tuesday.
Having become aware last year of the presence in Britain of
Brar and his wife, the group travelled to London and carried out
reconnaissance of the area where they were staying, the police
statement said.
Harjit Kaur followed the Brars around London and gave the
three men regular updates on their mobile phones about the
couple's movements and locations.
The attack took place as the couple were walking back to
their hotel after an evening out.
"As they passed the group, Sangha grabbed Mr Brar's wife,
68-year-old Meena, and held her by the throat against a wall,
while the others attacked Mr Brar," police said.
"Sangha then joined the others in attacking Mr Brar, who was
fighting back in self-defence. Sangha drew a knife and slashed
at (his) neck. At this point the assailants fled on foot,
leaving Mr Brar lying on the ground seriously injured."
"This was a pre-planned and organised attempt to assassinate
General Brar for his military involvement in the siege of the
Golden temple in India in 1984," said Commander Richard Walton,
head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.
"It was ultimately unsuccessful and we are pleased that the
sentencing reflects the seriousness of this attack."
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)