LONDON Dec 7 Three men charged with stabbing
the Indian general who led a deadly 1984 raid on Sikhism's
holiest shrine in India appeared in court in London on Friday.
Lieutenant General Kuldeep Singh Brar was attacked by a gang
of four and slashed in the neck as he was walking with his wife
near London's busy Oxford Street shopping area on Sept. 30.
The retired general was treated in a London hospital and
discharged the following day.
Brar spearheaded Operation Blue Star, a military raid
against Sikh separatists in Amritsar's Golden Temple that killed
an estimated 1,000 people in 1984.
Later that year, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was
assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards, triggering a further
wave of retaliation that left nearly 3,000 Sikhs dead.
Barjinder Singh Sangha, 33, Mandeep Singh Sandhu, 34, and
Dilbag Singh, 36, appeared at a preliminary hearing at London's
Southwark Crown Court on Friday, the Press Association reported.
They are charged with wounding with intent to do grievous
bodily harm. Singh Sangha is also charged with the common
assault of Brar's wife Meena.
The three defendants were held in custody and will appear in
court again on Jan. 18.
