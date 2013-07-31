LONDON, July 31 Three Sikhs charged with the revenge stabbing of the Indian general who led a deadly raid on Sikhism's holiest shrine in India were convicted of grievous bodily harm on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Kuldeep Singh Brar, 78, was attacked by a gang of four and slashed in the neck as he was walking with his wife near London's busy Oxford Street shopping area in September last year.

The retired general was treated in a London hospital and discharged the following day.

Brar spearheaded Operation Blue Star, a military raid against Sikh separatists in Amritsar's Golden Temple that killed an estimated 1,000 people in 1984.

Later that year, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards, triggering a further wave of retaliation that left nearly 3,000 Sikhs dead.

Mandeep Sandhu, Dilbag Singh and Harjit Kaur were convicted at Southwark Crown Court, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Another man, Barjinder Sangha, had previously pleaded guilty to wounding with intent.

"This was a violent and life-threatening attack carried out by Sikh extremists on the streets of London's West End," said Mari Reid of the CPS' Counter Terrorism Division in a statement.

Brar had been targeted in a highly planned and pre-meditated attack, the statement said.

"The couple was set upon in what was a swift, effective and terrifying ambush; Sandhu and Singh held Lieutenant General Brar down as Sangha slashed at his neck with a knife," Reid said.

"The group clearly targeted (him) in revenge for his actions during his military career..."

The men will be sentenced in September at a date to be fixed.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Li Mei Hoang)