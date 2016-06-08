Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
LONDON India has signed up to a scheme to clamp down on tax evasion and corruption launched by Europe's biggest nations, Britain's government said on Wednesday.
Signatories to the scheme - announced in April by Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - undertake to give one another free access to information on who ultimately owns companies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in his 2014 election campaign to recover billions of dollars sent to tax havens abroad to avoid income tax.
Earlier this week Switzerland promised to work with Indian authorities to tackle tax dodgers who stash money in Swiss bank accounts.
Most European countries apart from Switzerland have signed up to the information exchange, in addition to several Caribbean tax havens, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria.
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.