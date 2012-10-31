(Corrects to describe Bob Corn, quoted in story, as a
protester)
* Visit is first by Indonesian president to UK in decades
* Protesters denounce treatment of West Papuans
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Oct 31 Dozens of protesters denounced
alleged torture in Indonesia and accused Britain of putting
commercial interests ahead of human rights on Wednesday on the
first day of a state visit by the Indonesian president.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono received a lavish royal
welcome for the first Indonesian state visit to Britain in more
than 30 years, but activists criticised the British government
for valuing commercial ties over the rights of Indonesian
minorities.
"The West Papuans are being held, tortured and killed and
all England and the whole European Union do is back him
(Yudhoyono) up - they are only in it for the money,' protester
Nal Pattinama said with tears in her eyes.
Indonesia has one of the world's fastest growing economies
and is seen as one of the most democratic countries in Southeast
Asia, but its military has kept a tight rein on Papua, home to a
mine with the world's largest gold reserves.
Indonesia's government and military have been criticised in
the past for human rights abuses in West Papua, after Indonesia
took over the province in 1969 in a vote by community leaders
that was widely criticised as flawed.
A low-level insurgency for independence has simmered on
Indonesia's eastern-most island for decades.
Protesters, some wearing Halloween masks and ghoulish face
paint, gathered outside the prime minister's office on Downing
Street and waved red paint-splattered placards calling for the
release of Papuan political prisoners, imprisoned for advocating
independence from Indonesia.
Others, including representatives from Amnesty International
and Indonesian non-government organisations, waved West Papuan
flags, an act they said is punishable by 15 years in prison in
Indonesia.
"It's disgusting that one can walk up towards the Palace and
the Indonesian flag is flown on behalf of our government
supporting the like of Indonesia," protester Bob Corn said.
Nearby, Britain's Queen Elizabeth greeted President
Yudhoyono and his wife in a red-carpeted pavilion on Horse
Guards Parade, as a 41-gun salute rang out and regimental bands
in bearskin hats played the Indonesian national anthem.
Britain is keen to foster a strong commercial relationship
with the fast-emerging nation and has channeled resources from
its embassies in the European Union to boost its diplomatic
presence in Indonesia and the region.
After the official welcome, Yudhoyono was whisked off in a
gilded carriage to Buckingham Palace for a private lunch with
the queen. In the three-day official visit, Javanese-born
Yudhoyono will attend a state banquet, address parliament and
open the Indonesia-UK Business Forum.
(Reporting By Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Michael Roddy and
Myra MacDonald)