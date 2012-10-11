* Deputy PM backs move after meeting Bono
* France favours tough rules
* Germany wants disclosure by country, not project
Oct 11 Britain will support tough legislation
for energy, mining and forestry companies to declare payments
made to governments for extracting natural resources -
strengthening prospects Europe will adopt rules at least as
rigorous as those in the United States.
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said on Thursday that his
government supports strict new rules as a way to combat
corruption in resource-rich countries plagued by poverty. A day
earlier France also signaled it favors tough rules.
"Shining a light on where this money is actually going will
help people hold their governments to account over how this
money is actually spent," Clegg said after meeting on the issue
with Bono, the pop star and campaigner against poverty in
developing countries.
"The best way to minimise the impact on business, while
simultaneously increasing transparency and cracking down on
corruption, is to ensure that the EU introduces rules similar to
the high standards already introduced by the U.S.," Clegg said.
Championed by humanitarian organizations, the rules aim to
combat bribery by companies and kleptocratic leaders from
bleeding countries of their wealth. But industry groups have
argued the rules are far too costly and would give rivals
sensitive business information.
EU leaders are due to take up the issue next month. An
European parliamentary committee in September has adopted
legislation that would require companies to file detailed
reports to regulatory authorities on what they pay for natural
resource contracts..
Every project valued at 80,000 euros ($105,100) or more,
almost the same as the U.S. threshold of $100,000, would have to
be disclosed. But some resource firms have said
project-by-project reports would be too onerous, and they have
lobbied for a minimum reporting threshold of million dollars.
Meanwhile, they are contesting the U.S. rules.
The American Petroleum Institute, the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce and two other business groups this week filed suits
against the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging its
rules adopted in August misinterpreted the mandate from Congress
and failed to properly weigh the costs and benefits.
Clegg said that the impact on business would be lessened if
Europe and the United States adopted similar requirements.
Publish What You Pay, an activist group campaigning for
disclosure, hailed the U.K. government's decision.
"Project by project reporting is vital as it is the only way
that communities which are affected by natural resource
extraction can track their entitlements and hold their own
governments to account for the use of revenues," said Joseph
Williams, its senior advocacy officer.
"A low disclosure threshold and no exemptions would mean
that key information for citizens around the world will no
longer be hidden from view and can empower those citizens to
demand accountability over the exploitation of their own natural
resources," he said.
France on Wednesday said that it "actively supports adoption
of an ambitious European directive." The United Kingdom and
France are home to the largest European extractive industry
companies. Germany however has said it favours a less rigorous
rule whereby companies could file one report per country, rather
than on each project.
(Reporting By Stella Dawson, editing by William Hardy)