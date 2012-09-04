LONDON, Sept 5 British shop price inflation
picked up slightly in August as food costs kept rising and
non-food prices fell at slower rate, the British Retail
Consortium said on Wednesday.
Following is a table of the BRC's latest annual shop price
inflation data:
AUG JULY
SHOP PRICE INFLATION 1.1 1.0
of which
FOOD INFLATION 3.1 3.1
NON-FOOD INFLATION -0.1 -0.3
STEPHEN ROBERTSON, BRC DIRECTOR GENERAL:
"For all the talk of food prices erupting, August's food
inflation was no higher than the previous month's two-year low
of 3.1 per cent.
"But with price pressures from global commodities in the
pipeline, this is likely to be food inflation bottoming out.
"The price of products such as bread and pasta is already
rising more quickly as increasing wheat costs from poor harvests
in the USA filter through. We are likely to see more of that
effect not less in future months.
"But intense retail competition in the face of falling
disposable incomes, will continue to protect customers from the
worst effects of these rising costs.
"More good news is that non-food goods are cheaper than they
were a year ago for the seventh month in a row, as retailers cut
prices to generate much needed sales."