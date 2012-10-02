LONDON, Oct 3 British shop price inflation ticked down in September as prices of non-food goods fell at a faster pace while food price inflation stayed at a two-year low, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. Following is a table of the BRC's latest annual shop price inflation data: SEPT AUG SHOP PRICE INFLATION 1.0 1.1 of which FOOD INFLATION 3.1 3.1 NON-FOOD INFLATION -0.2 -0.1 STEPHEN ROBERTSON, BRC DIRECTOR GENERAL: "Food inflation remains at a two-year low for the third month running despite inflationary pressures building up in the supply chain from rises in global commodities, such as wheat and soyabeans. "Retailers are holding back much of the impact as they battle it out for every bit of spending available from hard-up customers. Promotions, including multi-buy offers, fuel coupons and price matching, are commonplace and helping to keep grocery bills down, while...prices of furniture, electricals and clothing are cut to generate sales."