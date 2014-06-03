LONDON, June 4 Prices in British shops last
month were 1.4 percent lower than a year earlier, the same rate
of decline as in April, continuing their deflationary trend, the
British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
The BRC said annual food price inflation held steady at
April's record low of 0.7 percent, while the prices of other
goods fell by 2.8 percent on the year in May, gathering speed
from April's 2.7 percent decline.
"The high street continues to generate little inflationary
pressure," said Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business
insight at Nielsen, which conducted the survey for the BRC.
May's 1.4 percent drop in prices is only slightly less than
the 1.7 percent fall recorded in March, which was the biggest
drop since the BRC started collecting data in 2006.
The BRC cited bargains in clothing and footwear and 'value
as a mainstay' in gardening and DIY to explain the price falls.
The BRC figures show a much lower rate of inflation than the
broader consumer price inflation measure targeted by the Bank of
England, which include faster-rising costs such as utility
bills, entertainment, healthcare and university tuition.
Consumer price inflation rose to 1.8 percent in April, just
below the BoE's 2 percent target.
Nielsen's Watkins said he expected competitive prices to
boost consumer demand over the coming months.
"The outlook for the next three months is for relatively
stable shop price inflation. Helped by the increases in consumer
confidence since the start of the year, this should encourage
shoppers to spend more freely over the summer months," he added.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Catherine Evans)