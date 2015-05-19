(Adds dropped words "below zero" from first paragraph)

LONDON May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said inflation will likely remain at very low levels for the next few months before picking up towards the end of the year, after data on Tuesday showed inflation fell below zero for the first time in decades.

Carney also said Britons should enjoy very low energy and food prices while they last.

"We expect inflation to be very low over the next few months. But over the course of the year, as we get towards the end, inflation should start to pick up towards our 2 percent target," he said in a video on broadcaster ITV's website.

Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation fell below zero for the first time since the 1960s, official figures showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)