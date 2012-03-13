By Ethan Bilby
LONDON, March 13 Tablet computers like
Apple's iPad and teenage fiction such as the popular
vampire-themed "Twilight" series now form part of Britain's
official inflation benchmark, the country's statistics agency
said on Tuesday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the new
entrants replace items that have fallen out of favour - such as
glass casserole dishes used for slow-cooked meals and the cost
of developing photographic film.
The ONS samples a vast range of goods each month to track
how the prices change due to inflation. The annual revision to
its shopping "basket", as Britons' lifestyles change and
technology develops, is also a barometer of consumer tastes.
"Tablets have been added as they represent a significant and
growing market. Fiction was previously covered by children's and
adult books, but with the growing popularity of many titles
aimed specifically at teenagers, this new item has been added to
the basket," the ONS said.
Technology has been a strong driver of change in the basket,
with colour film processing being removed as consumers use
digital cameras, and tablet PCs added to reflect the popularity
of products like Apple's iPad and the Samsung Galaxy
Tab.
Changing palates are also reflected, with pineapples, cans
of stout beer such as Guinness, soft continental cheese and
take-away chicken and chips all making an appearance.
Last year's CPI changes featured the addition of mobile
smartphones and phone apps, as well as dating agency fees.