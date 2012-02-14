* January CPI falls to 3.6 pct from December's 4.2 pct
* Impact of 2011's sales tax hike falls away
* BoE sees CPI on target by end of year as economy struggles
By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, Feb 14 British inflation dropped
sharply in January as the effect of a rise in 2011 sales tax
fell away, supporting Bank of England forecasts for a sharp
easing of price pressures this year and providing some relief
for cash-strapped consumers.
The decline to 3.6 percent - its lowest annual
rate since November 2010 - will reassure the BoE as it prepares
to publish an update to its quarterly economic forecasts on
Wednesday.
But it did not spare BoE governor Mervyn King from having to
write a public letter explaining why inflation has remained well
above target for the past two years, and how the BoE still
expects it to fall back to target by the end of the year.
"Upward pressure from past rises in energy and import prices
should dissipate further over 2012, and the margin of spare
capacity ... in the economy is likely to continue to bear down
on wages and prices beyond that. But the pace and extent of the
fall in inflation remain highly uncertain," King wrote.
The Office for National Statistics said
consumer price inflation fell from 4.2 percent in December, in
line with economists' forecasts and extending a marked drop from
September's three-year peak of 5.2 percent.
King did not want to pre-empt Wednesday's inflation report
in his letter, but economists reckon the central bank will
continue to predict that CPI will be below target in two years'
time, as weak growth weighs on prices.
January's inflation reading is in line with November's BoE
forecasts for an average of just over 3.4 percent in the first
three months of 2012.
Lower inflation may also lift consumer demand, which has
been a big drag on Britain's sluggish economy, at a time when
there are also major headwinds from the euro zone debt crisis
and the government's austerity programme.
Those factors were reflected in a decision by credit agency
Moody's to put the nation's prized triple-A rating on a negative
outlook, though finance minister George Osborne said Britain
would not stray from its debt-cutting measures.
ONE-OFF FACTORS
Despite the above-target inflation, the BoE's Monetary
Policy Committee last week pressed ahead with another 50 billion
pounds of quantitative easing via gilt purchases over the next
three months, in order to boost faltering growth.
Osborne approved this expansion in QE, and said in reply to
King's letter that he agreed with the BoE's analysis that it
would take time for Britain's economy to recover from the
financial crisis and past rises in energy costs.
But if the sharp fall in inflation does not continue, this
may be the last bout of QE. Some policymakers expressed concerns
last year about whether inflation would fall as fast as forecast
once the downward effect of one-off factors faded.
"There are a couple of easy wins over the next couple of
months that should ensure inflation continues to fall. What is
more of a difficult question is whether we are going to see
inflation continue falling over second half of the year," said
Investec economist Philip Shaw.
He and other economists are concerned that the BoE has
overestimated the downward pressure on prices from slack in
Britain's economy and that this - as well as higher oil and
import prices - lies behind past inflation overshoots.
The ONS said the fall in CPI was mostly due to the January
2011 increase in the standard rate of value-added tax to 20
percent from 17.5 percent now being fully included in annual
comparisons. Other things being equal, this reduced inflation by
0.76 percentage points, an ONS statistician said.
A stabilisation in petrol prices also pushed the rate of
inflation in the transport sector to its lowest since October
2009, but there remained upward pressure from financial
services, clothing and footwear and air travel.
Planned cuts in electricity and gas prices should put
further downward pressure on inflation over the next 3 months,
the ONS added.