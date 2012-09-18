By Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter
LONDON, Sept 18 British inflation ticked down in
August despite a rise in oil and fuel costs, providing the Bank
of England with more leeway to inject additional cash into the
fragile economy.
The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that
consumer price inflation slowed to 2.5 percent last month from
2.6 percent in July, in line with economists' forecasts.
British government bond prices ticked up after the release.
The central bank has been hoping that inflation will ease
back towards its 2 percent target over the next few months,
helping cash-strapped Britons and supporting consumption.
"There is a little bit of relief for me around these
numbers," said RBS economist Ross Walker, adding that he had
expected greater upward price effects on recreational goods and
hotels and restaurants from the London Olympics.
"These numbers don't present any immediate hurdle in terms
of further (monetary) loosening."
Easing price pressures for furniture, health, household
services and clothing helped bring the annual inflation rate
down, the ONS said.
Apart from upward blips in March and July, inflation has
been falling since reaching a high of 5.2 percent last
September.
The central bank predicts that inflation will ease below its
2 percent target by early 2013, but a renewed rise in oil prices
and higher commodity costs threaten to push prices up again.
Factory gate inflation picked up again in August and other
surveys have also signalled increasing pipeline price pressures.
Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent - who voted
against the current monetary easing round launched in July - has
voiced concerns about underlying inflation pressures.
However, other policymakers think that a weak economy and
meagre wage increases are limiting companies' ability to raise
prices.
Most economists expect the central bank to increase its
purchases of government bonds beyond the 375 billion pounds that
has been approved so far, once the current 50 billion-pound
round is completed in November.
The RPI inflation - used for inflation index-linked gilts -
ticked down to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent in July.
In a separate release, the ONS said that house prices rose 2
percent on the year in July, down from a 2.3 percent increase in
June.