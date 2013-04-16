* Consumer price inflation remains at highest since May
* IMF cuts UK growth outlook, urges austerity rethink
* Factories' oil bills fall at fastest rate since July
* Economists still expect CPI to rise later in 2013
By David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, April 16 British inflation held steady
in March at its highest level since last May, keeping up the
pressure on households, and the International Monetary Fund
sharply cut its growth outlook for the country.
Annual consumer price inflation held at 2.8 percent, the
same as in February and above the Bank of England's 2 percent
target, although finance minister George Osborne has given the
bank leeway to focus more on growth and allow some inflation
overshoots.
The International Monetary Fund downgraded Britain's growth
outlook more sharply than any other major advanced economy in
its half-yearly economic forecast update, and urged Osborne to
consider looser budget policy.
"In the United Kingdom, where recovery is weak owing to
lacklustre demand, consideration should be given to greater
near-term flexibility in the fiscal adjustment path," it said.
Britain's Conservative-led coalition government has made
deficit reduction its central policy and the IMF's latest
comments were seized upon by the opposition Labour Party to
argue that it was now time to change course.
"It was a serious mistake for George Osborne to totally
ignore the IMF's calls for a reassessment of fiscal policy,"
said Labour's finance spokesman, Ed Balls.
The government aims to reduce the country's budget deficit
to 6.8 percent of annual economic output this year, down from
7.4 percent in the financial year that ended in March.
Previously, the IMF had said looser budget policy would be
needed in Britain if growth failed to pick up in early 2013. On
Tuesday it forecast growth of just 0.7 percent this year and 1.5
percent in 2014 - cuts of 0.3 percent for each year.
Britain's finance ministry said the IMF growth downgrade
reflected a weaker international environment.
"Today's report ... highlights the risks that continue to
face economies around the world. Though the UK is forecast to
have stronger growth than either France or Germany in 2013,
difficulties in the euro area are still creating economic
headwinds," a spokesman said.
INFLATION PRESSURE
Weak consumer demand is also a major factor slowing growth,
and the data on Tuesday showed inflation continuing to run at
more than twice the average pace of wage increases.
The Bank of England expects inflation to exceed 3 percent
later this year, and many economists agree, seeing upward
pressure from food prices, water and energy bills and the effect
of sterling's sharp fall earlier this year.
But Tuesday's data included signs of easing price pressures
in some quarters. Manufacturers' crude oil input costs dropped
at the fastest annual rate since July and costs for metals
imports also fell.
"I do think you are going to see some increases in inflation
over the course of the next three or four months ... (but) we've
seen lower oil prices and that could actually limit the peak in
inflation," said Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley.
Sterling and bond prices did not move after the data.
The Bank of England will publish new inflation forecasts
next month, and some economists think this could help break the
deadlock at the central bank over whether to restart its
programme of asset purchases to help Britain's stagnant economy.
"With the marked retreat in oil and commodity prices
currently diluting the upside risks to consumer price inflation,
it looks ever more likely that the Bank of England will sooner
or later undertake more stimulative action," said Howard Archer
of IHS Global Insight.
The central bank's policymakers split 6-3 last month on
whether to buy more British government bonds, some concerned
about an inflation forecast that currently sees inflation above
target until early 2016.
The Office for National Statistics said that the overall
price shifts in Tuesday's consumer price inflation data were
modest. Higher prices for books, digital cameras and car
insurance were offset by lower inflation for sofas, armchairs,
petrol and diesel.
Core consumer price inflation - which strips out energy,
food, alcohol and tobacco prices - climbed to 2.4 percent, the
highest since December.
Factory gate prices rose by an annual 2.0 percent, in line
with economists' forecasts and the smallest increase since July.