* First rise in annual CPI since Sept peak
* BoE less likely to extend QE after CPI rise
* IMF says Bank of England can ease policy further
* Core inflation up, drought risk to food prices
* Adds to Osborne's woes
By Sven Egenter and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, April 17 British inflation rose in March
for the first time in six months, blunting the Bank of England's
appetite for injecting more cash into the struggling economy and
piling further pressure on the government after a heavily
criticised budget.
The central bank and the government had been hoping that
falling price pressures would ease the squeeze on Britons'
finances and boost consumer spending, but the renewed rise in
inflation could threaten the fragile economic recovery.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2012 growth
forecast for Britain slightly to 0.8 percent on Tuesday and said
the Bank of England had the room for further easing, despite
concerns among more hawkish policymakers that this would make it
even harder to get inflation back to the 2 percent target.
The $2.5 trillion economy has not yet recovered from the
2007-2009 crisis, which left millions of Britons poorer as
inflation outpaced meagre wage rises and put pressure on the
government to soften its drive to erase the huge budget deficit.
Tuesday's setback on inflation follows weeks of attacks on
finance minister George Osborne's 2012 budget plans, which
opponents said favoured the rich, removed tax breaks for the
elderly and raised taxes on hot snacks.
The Office for National Statistics said the cost of food,
clothing and recreation pushed consumer price inflation up to
3.5 percent in March from 3.4 percent in February, halting a
five-month decline from a peak of 5.2 percent in September 2011.
An uptick in core inflation - which strips out the volatile
food, energy, tobacco and alcohol components - will concern
central bankers who are keen to support the economy but are also
starting to worry that price pressures are not easing as fast as
they had hoped.
Policymaker Adam Posen, who has been advocating more
stimulus, said at a conference that one month's data wouldn't
change the bank's view.
However, he added: "If the core inflation rate doesn't come
down on a sustained basis, then we have got to rethink."
UNCOMFORTABLY HIGH
The BoE's quarterly forecasts in February showed it expected
inflation to fall below its 2 percent target towards the end of
this year and remain below the goal over the coming 2 years.
But the figures will make more hawkish policymakers, such as
chief economist Spencer Dale and external member Martin Weale,
even more reluctant to back another round of asset-buying when
the current 325 billion pound quantitative-easing programme is
complete in May.
"In the context of the Bank of England, we are not growing
and certainly not growing fast enough, and that argues for more
QE," said Scotiabank economist Alan Clarke. "But uncomfortably
high inflation is a significant obstruction. So it is not going
to be an easy decision for the Bank of England in May."
Most economists don't expect the central bank to extend its
programme of buying British government bonds, though a strong
minority is still betting on more easing as the economy
struggles and unemployment is at its highest level since the
mid-1990s.
In its World Economic Outlook, the IMF said slipping
commodity prices and the overall fall in inflation left room for
more easing. As in other countries with interest rates close to
zero, the BoE could step up unconventional policies preferably
in a way that eased credit conditions for small and medium-size
firms and households, the IMF said.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King has repeatedly rejected
widespread calls to buy assets other than gilts to help smaller
companies more directly. The government, in turn, has launched a
credit easing plan to lower the borrowing costs for the sector.
DROUGHT THREAT
Britain's economy shrank at the end of last year and while
business surveys indicated a firmer start to 2012, a drop in
manufacturing and weak construction output has raised fears that
the economy has fallen back into recession.
The government said in a statement that most market
commentators expected inflation to fall further, which should
provide relief for family budgets.
The opposition Labour Party called for a reversal of the
government's 2011 increase in value-added tax to help consumers.
The ONS said the biggest upward drivers of inflation were
food and clothing prices. Food prices fell less on the month in
March than they did a year ago, driving up the annual rate to
4.6 percent, which was the highest since October 2011.
Prices of clothes and shoes were 3.2 percent higher than
last March, the biggest year-on-year rise since last October and
a full percentage point above February's figure.
More worryingly for the BoE, core consumer price inflation
ticked up a notch to 2.5 percent. Retail price inflation, which
is often used as a benchmark for pay deals, inched lower,
however, to 3.6 percent, its lowest since December 2009.
A drought across most of England risks pushing up fresh food
prices even further, while petrol prices remain near a record
high. Factory gate inflation had also been higher than expected
in March, though firms' raw material costs rose at their weakest
pace in more than two years.