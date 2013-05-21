* Inflation eases to 2.4 pct from 2.8 pct
* Data gives new BoE governor more leeway on stimulus
By Christina Fincher and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, May 21 British inflation fell twice as
fast as expected last month, giving incoming Bank of England
governor Mark Carney more leeway to support the economy with
more stimulus should the recovery weaken.
Inflation eased to 2.4 percent from 2.8 percent in March,
with almost half of that drop coming from weaker petrol and
diesel costs. The pound fell and British government bonds rose
after the figures.
Combined with recent signs that the economy is gaining
traction, the easing in price pressures will be welcome news for
Carney. The Canadian, who replaces Mervyn King at the helm of
the Bank of England in July, has a reputation for monetary
activism and has stressed the importance of the economy
achieving "escape velocity" before stimulus is withdrawn.
Britain's economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter of
this year and surveys suggest it has picked up pace since.
The government has tweaked the mandate of the central bank -
which aims for inflation of 2 percent - to make it easier to
justify tolerating above-target inflation for the sake of
economic growth.
"It looks as though the economy will be growing moderately
and inflation will not be quite as high as the (bank's) Monetary
Policy Committee fears. That will certainly make Carney's life
easier," said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec.
"It is a welcome drop in inflation that should give the MPC
more flexibility to restart the asset purchase programme if they
want to give more stimulus."
Britain's central bank bought 375 billion pounds of British
government debt between March 2009 and October 2012 to stimulate
the economy but has more recently switched its attention to
credit easing measures, such as its Funding for Lending scheme
to try to revive credit to households and businesses.
BENIGN OUTLOOK
Inflation has been above the central bank's target since the
end of 2009. Statistical effects are likely to cause a tick
higher over the summer but the recent weakness in commodity
prices and slow earnings growth suggest the longer-term outlook
is benign.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile factors such as
food, eased to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent, its weakest rate
since late 2009.
The government welcomed the data. "This is good news for
families and businesses. Inflation is down by more than a half
from its peak," the finance ministry said in a statement.
Wage growth has been running at less than half the rate of
inflation for much of the past five years, eroding Britons'
living standards.
Separate data on producer prices mirrored the picture of
easing price pressures. Annual factory gate inflation slowed to
1.1 percent in April from 1.9 percent in March, its weakest rate
since Sept. 2009.