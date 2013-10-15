* September CPI stays at 2.7 pct vs 2.6 pct forecast
* Aug house prices post biggest rise in almost three years
* Producer price inflation slows sharply
By Olesya Dmitracova and Paul Sandle
LONDON, Oct 15 British inflation was higher than
expected in September and house prices posted their biggest rise
in almost three years in August, adding to scepticism about how
long the central bank can hold down interest rates.
Annual consumer price inflation was unchanged from August at
2.7 percent according to the Office for National Statistics data
on Tuesday, defying forecasts for a tick-down to 2.6 percent.
British government bond prices fell further after the
release, lifting benchmark yields - a proxy for market interest
rate bets - to a three-week high.
However, separate official data published on Tuesday showed
that annual factory gate inflation slowed sharply in September,
pointing to an easing in pipeline price pressures.
"With house prices continuing to rise ... and tomorrow's
labour report set to show ongoing job gains, we continue to look
for an early 2015 rate hike," said ING economist James
Knightley.
In August the central bank pledged not to raise borrowing
costs before Britain's unemployment falls to 7 percent -
something the bank forecasts will take three years - unless
inflation threatens to get out of control.
Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale reiterated on
Tuesday his concerns that 'forward guidance' policies could
stoke inflation expectations
Data due on Wednesday is expected to show the jobless rate
remained at 7.7 percent in August, but 12 of 27 economists
polled by Reuters said it would slip to 7.6 percent.
An increase in air fares did most to boost growth in
consumer prices, while the main downward pressure on inflation
came from motor fuels.
As a result, core consumer price inflation - which includes
air fares but excludes energy costs - rose to 2.2 percent.
The statistics office said house prices rose 3.8 percent in
the year to August, the fastest rise since October 2010.
House prices are likely to get a further boost from the
government's mortgage guarantee scheme, launched last week.
Critics fear the latest phase of the Help to Buy programme will
result in another housing bubble rather than more home building.
British inflation has persistently exceeded wage growth,
which is running at around 1 percent. Last week British energy
supplier SSE inflamed a political row over falling
living standards when it raised prices by an average of 8.2
percent.
ING's Knightley noted that utility prices could rise further
in coming months, keeping inflation well above the Bank of
England's 2 percent target.
But other economists supported the central bank's view that
domestic inflation pressures remain subdued and the economy has
plenty of scope to grow.