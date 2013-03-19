LONDON, March 19 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

FEB JAN FORECAST

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.7 -0.5 0.7

Yr-on-yr 2.8* 2.7 2.8

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.6 -0.9

Yr-on-yr 2.3 2.3

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.7 -0.4 0.8

Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.3 3.3

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth 0.7 -0.4 0.9

Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.3 3.3

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

FEB YR/YR JAN YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.7 3.7 0.1 4.2

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.5 7.1 4.3 8.5

Clothing & footwear 2.0 -0.6 -5.4 0.2

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.5 4.4 -0.1 3.5

Furniture, hhold equip, main. 1.5 0.7 -2.3 0.8

Health UNCH 2.1 0.2 2.2

Transport 1.2 1.9 -0.6 1.3

Communication 1.0 4.0 1.0 3.5

Recreation & culture 0.5 1.2 -0.1 0.5

Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7

Restaurants & hotels 0.3 3.1 UNCH 3.2

Misc. goods & services 0.1 0.9 -0.7 1.4

All goods 1.0 1.9 -0.7 1.9

All services 0.3 3.8 -0.2 3.7

Fuels and lubricants 2.9** 0.8 -0.1 -0.8

RPI housing component -0.1 2.3 UNCH 2.4

* Highest annual rate of CPI since May 2012, when also 2.8 pct

** Biggest month-on-month rise in fuels and lubricants prices since January 2011