LONDON, April 16 The Office for National
Statistics released the following consumer price indices on
Tuesday:
MARCH FEB FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.7 0.4
Yr-on-yr 2.8 2.8 2.8
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.5 0.6
Yr-on-yr 2.4* 2.3
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.7 0.5
Yr-on-yr 3.3 3.2 3.3
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.7 0.4
Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.2 3.2
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
MAR YR/YR FEB YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs -0.4 3.7 0.7 3.7
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco -0.5 6.3 -0.5 7.1
Clothing & footwear 2.4 -0.4 2.0 -0.6
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels UNCH 4.5 0.5 4.4
Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.8 0.2# 1.5 0.7
Health 0.2 2.3 UNCH 2.1
Transport 0.6 1.7 1.2 1.9
Communication -0.1 3.3 1.0 4.0
Recreation & culture 0.5 1.8## 0.5 1.2
Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7
Restaurants & hotels 0.2 3.1 0.3 3.1
Misc. goods & services 0.2 1.1 0.1 0.9
All goods 0.5 2.0### 1.0 1.9
All services 0.2 3.9#### 0.3 3.8
Fuels and lubricants 1.5 0.1 2.9 0.8
RPI housing component -0.1 2.3 -0.1 2.3
* Highest annual rate of core CPI since December 2012
# Lowest annual rate of furniture and household good
inflation since November 2006
## Highest annual rate of recreation and culture inflation
since June 2010
### Highest annual rate of all goods inflation since
December 2012
#### Highest annual rate of all services inflation since Nov
2012