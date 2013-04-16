LONDON, April 16 British consumer price inflation
held steady in March at its highest level since May last year,
in line with economists' expectations, official data showed on
Tuesday.
The Office for National Statistics said annual consumer
price inflation held at 2.8 percent, the same as in February.
Rises in the cost of books, digital cameras and car
insurance were offset by lower inflation for sofas, armchairs,
petrol and diesel.
The central bank expects inflation to exceed 3 percent later
this year, and many economists agree, seeing upward pressure
from food prices, water and energy bills and the effect of
sterling's sharp fall earlier this year.
However, there were some signs of easing price pressures
from producer prices data also released by the ONS.
Factory gate inflation rose by an annual 2.0 percent, the
smallest increase since July, helped by the biggest annual fall
in crude oil input costs since then.
In the longer term the central bank expects consumer price
inflation to remain above its 2 percent target until early 2016,
pushed up by long-term rises in energy prices and university
tuition fees.
This inflation outlook has made some central bankers wary
about increasing the amount of stimulus for Britain's stagnant
economy. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee split 6-3 last
month against restarting its asset purchase programme, and
policy minutes of April's meeting due on Wednesday will show
whether this division remained.