LONDON, FEB 14 - The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:

JAN DEC

CPI (HICP)

Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.5 0.4

Yr-on-yr 3.6* 4.2

Core CPI (ex- energy, food,

(alcohol and tobacco)

Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.8 0.5

Yr-on-yr 2.6** 3.0

RPI

Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.6 0.4

Yr-on-yr 3.9 4.8

RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)

Mth-on-mth -0.6 0.4

Yr-on-yr 4.0 5.0

NOTE - Consensus forecasts: (in percent)

mth/mth yr/yr

CPI -0.5 3.6

RPI -0.4 4.1

RPIX -0.4 4.2

* Lowest annual rate of CPI since Nov 2010

** Lowest annual rate of core CPI since July 2010 when it was also 2.6 percent

COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):

JAN YR/YR DEC YR/YR

Food & non-alcoholic bevs -0.4 3.5 1.4 3.8

Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 1.9 6.2 -1.5 9.0

Clothing & footwear -4.9 2.9 -2.8 1.8

Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.2 7.4 0.2 7.9

Furniture,hhold equip,main. -2.2 4.4 1.0 4.7

Health 0.7 3.2 -0.2 3.2

Transport -0.7 4.0 2.2 5.8

Communication -0.3 4.9 1.3 6.6

Recreation & culture UNCH -0.5 0.3 -0.7

Education UNCH 5.1 UNCH 5.1

Restaurants & hotels UNCH 3.1 0.1 4.4

Misc. goods & services -0.1 2.9 0.3 2.7

All goods -0.6 3.5# -0.1 4.2

All services -0.4 3.6## 1.1 4.2

Fuels and lubricants -0.5 0.3 -0.6 9.4

RPI housing component 0.1 1.3 UNCH 1.3

# Lowest annual rate of all goods inflation since Dec 2010 when it was also 3.5 percent

## Lowest annual rate of all services inflation since July 2010 when it was also 3.6 percent