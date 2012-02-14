LONDON, FEB 14 - The Office for National Statistics
released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
JAN DEC
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.5 0.4
Yr-on-yr 3.6* 4.2
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.8 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.6** 3.0
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) -0.6 0.4
Yr-on-yr 3.9 4.8
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth -0.6 0.4
Yr-on-yr 4.0 5.0
NOTE - Consensus forecasts: (in percent)
mth/mth yr/yr
CPI -0.5 3.6
RPI -0.4 4.1
RPIX -0.4 4.2
* Lowest annual rate of CPI since Nov 2010
** Lowest annual rate of core CPI since July 2010 when it
was also 2.6 percent
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
JAN YR/YR DEC YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs -0.4 3.5 1.4 3.8
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 1.9 6.2 -1.5 9.0
Clothing & footwear -4.9 2.9 -2.8 1.8
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.2 7.4 0.2 7.9
Furniture,hhold equip,main. -2.2 4.4 1.0 4.7
Health 0.7 3.2 -0.2 3.2
Transport -0.7 4.0 2.2 5.8
Communication -0.3 4.9 1.3 6.6
Recreation & culture UNCH -0.5 0.3 -0.7
Education UNCH 5.1 UNCH 5.1
Restaurants & hotels UNCH 3.1 0.1 4.4
Misc. goods & services -0.1 2.9 0.3 2.7
All goods -0.6 3.5# -0.1 4.2
All services -0.4 3.6## 1.1 4.2
Fuels and lubricants -0.5 0.3 -0.6 9.4
RPI housing component 0.1 1.3 UNCH 1.3
# Lowest annual rate of all goods inflation since Dec 2010
when it was also 3.5 percent
## Lowest annual rate of all services inflation since July
2010 when it was also 3.6 percent