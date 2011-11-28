LONDON Nov 28 Britain plans to pump 25
billion pounds into infrastructure projects, part funded by
private investment from pension funds, to help bolster its
economy, Treasury Minister Danny Alexander said on Monday.
Alexander told BBC Radio an agreement had been signed with
the big British pension funds to pump 20 billion pounds into
projects such roads and railways. An additional 5 billion pounds
of government money would be shifted towards these projects over
the current parliament by 2015, he said.
The government would not be borrowing any additional money,
he said.
