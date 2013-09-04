LONDON, Sept 5 Britain needs a national
infrastructure strategy for the next 25 to 30 years, according
to a report commissioned by the opposition Labour Party from the
man who oversaw the building of London's Olympics facilities.
John Armitt, chairman of the Olympic Development Authority,
said Britain should form a National Infrastructure Commission,
independent of government, to assess the country's needs for
transport, energy and utilities.
The report said it would then be the responsibility of the
government to produce plans for these sectors, with progress
overseen by the new body.
Britain was ranked 28th for quality of infrastructure in the
World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report in May this
year, behind most of its developed world peers and fast-growing
economies like China and South Korea.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce)