LONDON Oct 22 A British government scheme to
drive job creation and economic growth by helping to underwrite
infrastructure projects has been used just once in 15 months,
official figures showed on Tuesday.
The UK Guarantee Scheme has the capacity to underwrite up to
40 billion pounds ($65 billion) of investments up to 2016, and
energy, road and rail projects worth 33 billion pounds ($53
billion) have qualified for funds, up 12 percent from 29.5
billion in June.
But just one, the conversion of Drax power station, has used
the guarantee since finance minister George Osborne announced
the policy in July 2012, with the government underwriting 75
million pounds of funding on the 700-million-pound project.
The guarantee scheme is designed to speed up the building of
new infrastructure, a cornerstone of the government's growth
plan, by allowing firms to benefit from the state's lower credit
rating when raising funds.
It is not awarded until projects have undergone due
diligence and are ready to tap financial markets, a process that
can take months or sometimes years after prequalification.
A 16-billion-pound deal to build Hinkley Point nuclear power
station agreed on Monday prequalified for the guarantee scheme
earlier this year.
Osborne said in March said that, separately, the government
would spend an extra 3 billion pounds a year from 2015/16 on
infrastructure projects, a sum industry said was
"insignificant".
The finance ministry was unable to provide official figures
for completions or project starts since 2010.
Britain's opposition Labour Party, which has criticised the
government's track record on infrastructure projects, kept up
the attack on Tuesday.
"At a time when we need to invest in infrastructure to
create jobs and boost living standards, and strengthen our
economy for the long term, this is an appalling record," Labour
lawmaker and party finance spokesman Chris Leslie said.