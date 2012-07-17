LONDON, July 18 The British government said on Wednesday it would stand behind up to 40 billion pounds' worth of stalled infrastructure projects struggling for funding, the latest attempt to kick start a recession-hit economy without using taxpayers' money.

The Treasury said it would guarantee finance for ready-to-go "nationally significant" projects, enabling contractors in areas such as transport and energy to raise funds from financial markets with the backing of the government's balance sheet.

The first guarantees could be awarded in the coming months, with ministers under pressure to find ways to boost economic growth without straying from their flagship austerity programme.

The government, which argues its triple-A credit rating and low borrowing costs allow it to use its balance sheet to support growth, will also introduce temporary loans to secure about 30 infrastructure joint ventures between the private sector worth around six billion pounds can go ahead in the coming year.

A five billion pounds export refinancing facility will be made available to support outstanding finance, giving overseas buyers of British exports access to long-term funding through a series of short-term bank loans.

Sectors including aerospace, oil and gas, transport, telecommmunications, hospital and sports infrastructure could benefit from the export refinancing scheme.

"The measures we're announcing today will help work get started on many important infrastructure projects and help our major exporters," said Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny Alexander, arguing the support will provide a "significant boost" to the economy.

Britain's economy has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis which has prolonged tight credit conditions and damaged demand in Europe - Britain's biggest trading partner.

The economy sank back into recession at the turn of the year and is expected to endure a difficult road back to health, facing another five years of spending cuts and tax rises as the Conservative-led coalition government seeks to balance the books.

Critics say the government should be spending money on shovel-ready projects to raise employment and trigger an economic recovery, arguing that loan guarantees may not be enough to thaw financial markets.

But finance minister George Osborne has said he will not put Britain's credit rating at risk by softening his deficit reduction plan.

"Britain's credibility has been hard won and involved difficult decisions, so I want to make sure its benefits are pass on to the whole economy," Osborne said.