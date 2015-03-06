By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 A British parliamentary
committee wanting to question retailer Sports Direct's
founder Mike Ashley over the treatment of workers at its fashion
chain USC has been told he is unavailable, but said they have
not given up yet.
The Scottish Affairs Committee said late on Thursday that it
had agreed with Sports Direct to hear evidence from its chairman
Keith Hellawell on March 25 but still wanted to question Ashley
too and had asked for a detailed explanation of why he would be
unavailable throughout March.
"The Scottish Affairs Committee still wants to meet with
Mike Ashley," Ian Davidson MP, the committee's chairman, said.
Ashley, the retailer's founder, majority shareholder and
driving force, is often in the media spotlight for his
acquisitive approach to growing Sports Direct and for his
ownership of English soccer club Newcastle United but remains
fiercely private and has not given an interview since 2007.
Sports Direct, which operates over 420 UK sports stores and
270 more across Europe, as well as its fashion and brands arms,
said that Hellawell was best placed to deal with questions from
the Committee, which wants to hear evidence before the
dissolution of Parliament on March 31.
The lawmakers called upon Ashley and fellow management last
month to explain its handling of workers at USC's Scottish
warehouse, who were made redundant in January when
administrators were called into a Sports Direct-controlled
business that owned 28 USC stores.
The stores were quickly bought out of administration by
another Sports Direct fashion unit, Republic, and continue to
trade but workers at the Ayrshire warehouse who lost their jobs
have said they were not properly consulted beforehand.
The committee also want to hear about the use by the company
of zero-hour contracts, which offer no guaranteed work or pay.
Hellawell, who has been offered the option of bringing
additional Sports Direct management with him to the hearing in
Westminster, will appear together with Philip Duffy, of Duff and
Phelps, the administrator for the USC business.
Select committees have little power but they are taking an
increasingly high profile role in British life due to their
ability to call public figures for televised questioning.
