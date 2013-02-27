LONDON Feb 27 Three fund management employees
have been arrested in London on suspicion of insider dealing and
market abuse after police and regulators launched dawn raids on
their homes and offices in the capital, the second such swoop
this year.
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) said on
Wednesday the three men, aged 33, 37 and 39, who are not linked
to any other current insider dealing investigation, were in
custody awaiting questioning after six premises were searched.
The men have not been charged and are expected to be released
on bail later on Wednesday. The FSA declined to comment further.
The three are London professionals working in the fund
management industry and are all employed at firms in the
capital, one source with knowledge of the investigation said.
The arrests come one month after the FSA and police swooped
on two men and three women, including a trader at asset manager
Schroders, for suspected insider dealing. They were
later released on bail.
Britain's top financial regulator, which has vowed to crack
down on a crime that once went largely unpunished, is
prosecuting six others for insider dealing. It has secured 21
convictions for the offence, which can carry a jail sentence of
up to seven years.
The FSA's highest-profile insider dealing investigation to
date stems from raids in March 2010 that saw seven men arrested,
including employees of Deutsche Bank and Moore
Capital, in an operation codenamed Tabernula.
Another three individuals were later held as part of the
same operation, although only seven have been charged so far.
The FSA said one of them, Paul Milsom, a former equities
sales trader at the investment arm of Legal & General,
had indicated at a pre-trial hearing he would plead guilty to
one count of insider dealing.