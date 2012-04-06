By Tom Bergin and Steve Slater
LONDON, April 6 Ashti Hawrami, oil minister of
the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, was the recipient of
emails from a senior JP Morgan banker that the UK
financial regulator this week said constituted market abuse,
people familiar with the matter said.
Ian Hannam quit as JPMorgan's global chairman of equity
capital markets after the FSA fined him 450,000 pounds
($712,400) for divulging privileged information in two emails in
2008. Hannam, a gruff former special forces soldier, is one of
Britain's most successful investment bankers and is appealing
against the fine. An independent review is likely to take at
least a year to complete.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) fined Hannam in
relation to an email in September 2008 to an unnamed "Mr. A",
whom three sources told Reuters was Hawrami.
The email contained information about a potential takeover
bid for Hannam's client, Heritage Oil. Mr A is central
to the probe, as he could then have advised his organisation to
buy a stake in Heritage, the FSA said.
Spokesmen for Hannam, JPMorgan, the FSA and Hawrami declined
to comment.
In the FSA's notice of its fine and decision this week, it
said Hannam said the contents of the email were not sufficiently
precise or price-sensitive to constitute inside information, and
the information had already been disclosed to Mr A by Tony
Buckingham, the chief executive of Heritage Oil.
Heritage declined to comment, but the FSA notice said the
information disclosed by Hannam was more specific than that
provided to Mr A by Buckingham.
"It is not suggested that any trades were conducted on the
basis of the information disclosed by Mr Hannam," the FSA has
said.
The FSA also accepted that Hannam was "acting in Heritage's
interests when making the disclosures to Mr A" as he tried to
find a partner for Heritage to tie up with, or sell assets to,
to help fund the development of Heritage's oil find in
Kurdistan.
Conservative party member of parliament David Davis, a
supporter of Hannam, told Reuters in a telephone interview that
the fact the first email was sent to a government minister -
whom he declined to name - meant no wrongdoing occurred because
the minister could be relied upon to respect the confidentiality
of the information contained.
"On the evidence presented, this is an incomprehensible
conclusion," Davis said of the FSA fine.
The FSA says these were serious matters and defends its
decision to fine Hannam.
Hawrami's department has previously been involved in dealing
in shares of Norwegian oil company DNO, which was
criticised in an Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) report in 2009 for
not providing enough information regarding the sale to
investors.
At around the same time that Hannam sent the emails to
Hawrami, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) was involved in
purchasing shares in DNO International, which was listed in
Norway and operating in Kurdistan.
The identity of the KRG as the purchaser of the shares was
revealed in a probe by the OSE, which fined DNO in 2009.
The shares were subsequently sold to Turkey's Genel Enerji,
a pre-cursor company to UK-listed Genel Energy, with
which Heritage Oil ended up entering a merger agreement in June
2009. That merger collapsed after the FSA launched a probe into
suspected insider dealing in Heritage shares by Genel Enerji's
Chief Executive Mehmet Sepil. Sepil was later fined for market
abuse.
The KRG said neither it nor any of its ministries,
officials, employees or advisers benefited directly or
indirectly, through DNO or Genel Enerji, from the transaction or
subsequent resale of the shares.
There is no evidence that Hawrami used the information he
received from Hannam improperly or that it influenced his
government's participation in buying DNO shares.
The KRG said at the time that it got involved with the DNO
share dealing to help the company raise money so it could
continue working in Kurdistan, at a time when the region was
struggling to attract investment.
Today, interest in the region has increased dramatically,
and industry leaders including Exxon Mobil have agreed
contracts.
The FSA notice implies that the KRG was also mulling an
investment in Heritage, something that might have assisted its
funding needs at the time.
"Mr Hannam made these disclosures at a time when he knew
that the recipient of his email might recommend that the
organisation he represented (Organisation C) should enter into a
corporate transaction with Heritage, whereby Organisation C
would purchase a stake in Heritage," the FSA said this week.
The probe into Hannam was triggered by the FSA's
investigation into Genel, several sources have told Reuters.
Davis said it was Hannam who had alerted the authorities
regarding the Sepil case. "He actually blew the whistle on it,"
Davis said, adding his information came from Hannam, who
contributed to his unsuccessful bid to lead the Conservative
Party in 2005.