LONDON, April 29 Three men appeared in a London
court on Wednesday charged with using inside information to
trade in technology company Logica shares during its Canadian
takeover in 2012, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.
Manjeet Singh Mohal, 58, appeared before Westminster
Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of insider trading
and Reshim Birk, 53, and 51-year-old Surinder Pal Singh Sappal
were each charged with one count.
They did not indicate a plea and were told to appear at the
higher Southwark Crown Court on May 13, an FCA spokeswoman said.
No further details were immediately available.
The three charges come after the FCA fined Kenneth Carver, a
retired accountant, 35,000 pounds ($53,750) in March for buying
shares in Logica after receiving price-sensitive information
from family friend Ryan Willmott, a former Logica manager.
Willmott pleaded guilty to insider dealing in February and
was sentenced to 10 months in jail.
Shares in Logica surged after the Anglo-Dutch company agreed
to a $2.64 billion takeover by Canada's CGI in May 2012.
The UK markets regulator, which only started cracking down
on insider dealing in 2009, is prosecuting eight others for the
crime and has secured 27 convictions.
Insider dealing is criminal offence in Britain and can be
punishable by a fine and a prison sentence of up to seven years.
($1 = 0.6512 pounds)
