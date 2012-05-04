LONDON May 4 Company insolvencies in England
and Wales rose by an annual 4.3 percent in the first three
months of 2012 to their highest level since late 2009, official
data showed on Friday, raising doubts about the health of the
economy.
The Insolvency Service, a government agency, said that 4,303
businesses went into liquidation in the first quarter of 2012,
the highest seasonally adjusted total since the last quarter of
2009, when Britain had just emerged from a deep recession.
Official data last month showed that Britain had entered a
shallow recession, though more upbeat business surveys mean that
the Bank of England and private-sector economists take a more
positive view.
There was better news for individuals, with the number of
personal insolvencies 4.7 percent lower than a year earlier at
28,723 in the first three months of 2012, the lowest total since
the last three months of 2008. These figures are not available
on a seasonally adjusted basis.