LONDON Jan 20 UK car insurance premiums rose
0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, the second straight quarter
of gains, roadside recovery service the AA said on
Tuesday, with rising personal injury claims underpinning prices.
The average quote for an annual comprehensive car insurance
policy rose 0.2 percent to 540.26 pounds ($818), the AA said in
a statement.
This follows a 1.2 percent rise in the third quarter, the
first quarterly rise in three years. Premiums remain down 10
percent on the year, however.
Rising personal injury claims meant current prices were
"simply unsustainable", Janet Connor, managing director of AA
Insurance said in the statement, adding prices could rise 10
percent this year. "The underlying trend is upward."
Car insurers have been cutting premiums to adjust for
government reforms that came into effect in April 2013, intended
to curb fraudulent and exaggerated claims, particularly whiplash
injuries.
However, the AA has previously said claims management
companies and law firms may have found loopholes around the
reforms as many insurers have reported a surge in lower-value
'cash for crash' claims, where people deliberately brake to
cause a vehicle to crash into the rear of their car.
Insurers such as Admiral and Direct Line's
share prices have risen 8 percent and 3 percent respectively in
the past 10 days after a rival price index from Towers Watson
showed a 2 percent rise in car insurance prices in the fourth
quarter.
