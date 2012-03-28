LONDON, March 28 Britain's top court ruled that
companies can claim the cost of compensating workers hit by
asbestos-related illness against insurance they held when staff
were first exposed to the substance, clearing the way for
thousands of payouts.
The ruling on Wednesday reinstates an established practice
that had been thrown into doubt by an earlier court decision
that compensation was in some cases covered by insurance held
when symptoms emerge, often many years after initial exposure.
Many claims had been put on hold pending clarification of
the law.
"The result will be a relief to thousands of disease victims
and their families, as well as employers' liability
policyholders," said Leon Taylor, a partner at law firm DLA
Piper.
The ruling from the Supreme Court will also allow sufferers
whose employer has gone out of business to claim direct against
the original insurer, according to Norton Rose partner Michael
Mendelowitz.
The case was launched in 2007 by four insurers who hoped to
limit their payouts by establishing that liability was triggered
by the development of an asbestos-related illness, rather than
exposure.
One of the insurers, Municipal Mutual Insurance Limited,
said: "Whilst the ruling does not reflect MMI's favoured
outcome, we welcome the clarity this judgement brings as it
enables MMI to determine the extent of its liabilities and the
available options for the future."
About 6,000 claimants could receive compensation of over 600
million pounds ($951.02 million), the Independent on Sunday
newspaper reported at the weekend.
Asbestos, widely used as a building material during the
mid-twentieth century, can cause fatal diseases including
mesothelioma and lung cancer, with symptoms often taking years
to develop.
According to estimates from the Health and Safety Executive,
nearly 50,000 people will die from mesothelioma between 2009 and
2050, with deaths expected to peak in 2015.
Asbestos-related claims contributed to mounting liabilities
that threatened to overwhelm the Lloyd's of London insurance
market in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Lloyd's responded by setting up a dedicated "run-off'
vehicle, backed by billions of pounds in assets, to handle all
claims prior to 1993, allowing the rest of the market to operate
as normal.
($1 = 0.6309 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Erica Billingham)