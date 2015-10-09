Oct 9 Quarterly comprehensive car insurance
premiums in Britain rose 4.8 percent, the biggest rise since
2010, according to Confused.com's car price insurance index.
The increase, which has been steady for the past year,
pushed the average premium for an annual comprehensive car
insurance policy to 629 pounds ($965.45), data from price
comparison website Confused.com and consultants Towers Watson &
Co showed.
The upward trend in car premiums for the last 12 months puts
Hastings Insurance's IPO in a sweet spot and gives much needed
relief to car insurance companies such as RSA Insurance Group
Plc, Admiral Group Plc, Direct Line Insurance
Group Plc and esure Group Plc, which have been
finding the market increasingly competitive.
"The increase in insurance premium tax due in November
will, of course, compound the effects of these trends on
prices," UK Head of P&C Pricing at Towers Watson, Stephen Jones
said.
Third-party fire and theft policy (TPFT) average quoted
premiums rose 7 percent in this quarter, up 10 percent annually,
the company said.
Commenting on the impact of driverless cars on premiums,
Jones said, "For all the talk of driverless cars, the effects of
the creeping uptake of driver assist technology is yet to impact
materially on premium levels driven by established cyclical and
inflationary trends."
($1 = 0.6515 pounds)
