Jan 14 Comprehensive car insurance premiums in
Britain rose 13.2 percent in 2015, the biggest annual rise since
2011, according to Confused.com's car price insurance index.
The increase, following a jump of 6.9 percent in the fourth
quarter, pushed the average premium for an annual comprehensive
car insurance policy to 672 pounds ($970), data from the price
comparison website Confused.com and consultants Willis Towers
Watson Plc showed.
"The recent increase to Insurance Premium Tax along with
inflationary pressures on claims costs, especially to vehicle
damage repair costs, have been the major factors driving up
prices.", UK Head of P&C Pricing at Willis Towers Watson,
Stephen Jones said.
The cost of third-party fire and theft policy (TPFT)
policies rose at a similar rate, up 6.9 percent in the quarter
and 16.8 percent annually, the company said.
"We've now seen 11 consecutive months with no premium
decreases, which would suggest that the trend is likely to
continue", Head of Data Services at Confused.com, Steve Fletcher
said.
In November, the government raised Insurance Premium Tax
rise to 9.5 percent from 6 percent.
In 2011, the average comprehensive cover premium reached a
high of 858 pounds per year.
($1 = 0.6925 pounds)
