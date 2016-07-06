LONDON, July 6 British insurer Aviva aims
to increase its dividend pay-out ratio next year and said on
Wednesday it was too soon to estimate the exact impact of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Ahead of a capital markets day, Aviva said in a statement it
planned to up the ratio - the proportion of earnings per share
paid out in dividends - to 50 percent in 2017.
The pay-out ratio was 42 percent in 2015.
Aviva's fund arm was one of three insurer fund arms to
suspend its UK commercial property fund this week, in the first
sign of markets seizing up since Britain's vote to exit the
European Union sent asset prices into a tailspin.
"Although it is too early to quantify the precise impact of
Brexit, we are confident we can continue to grow," chief
executive Mark Wilson said in the statement.
The 1.8 billion pound ($2.33 billion) property fund
represented only a small part of the firm's assets under
management, an Aviva spokesman said.
Wilson said earlier this year the firm could give cash back
to shareholders, after it beat forecasts with a 20 percent rise
in 2015 operating profit.
($1 = 0.7739 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)