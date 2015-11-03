LONDON Nov 3 Insurers' professional conduct
sometimes falls short and distrust of the finance sector is not
confined to investment banking, the boss of Britain's financial
watchdog said on Tuesday.
"You may think there is a world of difference between you
and an investment banker, consumers don't necessarily draw such
fine distinctions...a lack of trust in financial services is a
problem for the industry as a whole," Tracey McDermott, acting
chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said
in the text of a speech at an Association of British Insurers'
conference.
"The conduct of insurers has not always been something to
write home about."
McDermott cited issues around transparency in the general
insurance business in the sale of "add-on" products.
She said insurers needed to "meet the challenges" of keeping
data safe from cyber attacks, both in providing insurance to
companies and as potential targets of attacks.
Other challenges for the industry included overseas
competition, an oversupply of capital in the sector, low
interest rates and falling prices, McDermott said, in addition
to "significant regulatory and legislative change in recent
years".
Addressing insurers' roles as long-term investors, the FCA
would create and chair a UK debt market forum, working with the
industry and government to boost primary debt markets in order
to stimulate economic growth, McDermott said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Adrian Croft)