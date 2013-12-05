LONDON Dec 5 British financial regulators are
cutting red tape for foreign insurers applying to set up in the
UK as the government acts to boost the City of London as a
driver of growth and jobs.
Spurred on by recent successes such as U.S. broking giant
Aon moving its HQ to London last year, UK financial
regulators have pledged to "streamline" authorisation for
foreign insurers looking to set up in Britain.
"The Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial
Conduct Authority have committed to ensuring that the
authorisation process for prospective insurers is as streamlined
as possible," Britain's finance ministry said in an "action
plan" for the insurance industry.
The UK government also said it would act to promote the UK
insurance industry in key fast-growing economies such as Brazil
and China, putting it at the centre of trade negotiations and
sending senior officials around the world with trade
delegations.
The government hopes planned cuts to corporation tax will
help lure firms to Britain, as well as London's well established
links to emerging markets in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Britain is already a hub for insurance with hundreds of
firms concentrated in the City of London, home to the
325-year-old Lloyds underwriting market.
London's status was further raised by the relocation in 2012
of the world's biggest broker Aon Corp to London from Chicago,
attracted by proximity to Lloyds and access to emerging markets.
The regulators' pledges accompanied the announcement by
Britain's biggest insurers that they will invest 25 billion
pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects over the
next five years, backing a government drive to shore up
infrastructure.
Jonathan Howe, a UK insurance specialist at
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), called the government's commitment
to promoting the sector "progressive, proactive and practical".
"It is very positive to see the government committing to its
'open for business' agenda ... The insurance industry is hugely
important to the UK and one of our great success stories," he
said.
Since the financial crisis, Britain's government has moved
to promote non-banking sectors of the City of London such as
insurance and fund management.