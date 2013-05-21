LONDON May 21 Britain plans to boost the
insurance industry with policy sweeteners such as tax breaks,
hoping to nurture it as a source of investment and an engine of
economic growth.
Treasury minister Greg Clark said the government would
extend to the insurance industry a series of measures announced
earlier this year to boost asset managers.
"The government recognises that the insurance industry is a
key asset for this country and is determined to maintain and
sharpen the sector's competitive edge," Clark told a conference
run by specialist publisher Insurance Day.
In his budget speech in March, finance minister George
Osborne had unveiled plans to scrap a tax on UK-domiciled funds
and a levy on trades in small company shares in order to lure
mutual fund assets from rival financial centres such as Dublin
and Luxembourg.
Clark on Tuesday said the government will be "embarking on
similar work for the insurance sector."
He noted that the global financial crisis had made banking a
higher priority among policymakers than insurance, despite the
fact that London is a key international hub for the industry and
home to the Lloyds of London market.
According to the Association of British Insurers, the
industry contributes 10.4 billion pounds ($15.8 billion) in
taxes to the UK, employs 290,000 people and manages investments
worth more than a quarter of the British economy.
As banking has floundered since the 2008-2009 crisis, the
insurance sector has thrived with Aon Corp, the world's
biggest insurance broker, recently opting to relocate its
headquarters to London from Chicago.
The government is also eyeing large insurers and pension
fund managers as a key source of finance for its plans to
overhaul Britain's crumbling infrastructure at a time when
Treasury coffers are short of funds.