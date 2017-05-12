* AIG, Allianz, Zurich among those taking profit hit
* ABI prefers dual-rate structure, no link to single asset
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects
claimants
(Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury
Lawyers)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, May 12 The Association of British
Insurers on Friday called for an overhaul in the calculation of
lump sum payments in personal injury claims, after a change in
the way they are worked out pushed up the size of the payments,
denting insurers' profits.
Motor insurance premiums have also risen after Britain's
Ministry of Justice in February unexpectedly cut a discount rate
used to calculate the payments, to -0.75 percent from 2.5
percent.
A lower discount rate drives up the size of the upfront
payments as it assumes claimants will receive lower investment
returns from investing their lump sums.
AIG, Allianz and Zurich Insurance
are among U.S. and European insurers operating in the British
motor insurance market to report hits to their profits from the
rate change.
"The current methodology used to calculate the discount rate
is fundamentally flawed as it does not reflect the reality of
how claimants invest their damages," James Dalton, director of
general insurance policy at the ABI, said in a statement
outlining the trade body's response to a government
consultation.
The discount rate was cut because it is linked to
index-linked British government bonds, known as gilts, which
currently have negative yields, partly as a result of low UK
interest rates.
The ABI said it would prefer a dual rate, in which the
discount rate was lower for the first years of a claim, before
stepping up to a higher rate. It said the discount rate should
not be linked to one investment asset, but to a "low-risk, mixed
portfolio" of assets.
The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, however, said in
its submission to the consultation that the current method of
calculating the rate meant the injured claimants did not need to
invest their lump sums in high-risk assets.
"This is exactly how it should be when that money is
supposed to look after them for the rest of their lives," APIL
president Neil Sugarman said in a statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and Jane
Merriman)