(Repeats to chain to snaps)
LONDON, Sept 25 A review into the handling of
complaints about mis-sold loan insurance by small and medium
sized financial services firms has found serious problems at
two-thirds of the companies, Britain's financial regulator said.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday it had
reviewed payment protection insurance (PPI) complaint handling
at 18 unnamed medium and small sized firms and said significant
improvements needed to be made at 12 of them.
The review covered smaller high street banks, building
societies, credit card providers and personal loan companies.
Together they account for around 1 million complaints, about 16
percent of the industry total. The FCA said the firms had paid
out about 1.1 billion pounds of the total compensation to
customers, which now stands at nearly 12 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)