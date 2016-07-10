July 11 The cost of British car insurance rose
6.5 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous
three months, website Confused.com said, with the increase
blamed on higher prices for repairing more complex vehicles.
The cost of an average comprehensive motor premium rose to
715 pounds ($928) in the three months to the end of June, data
from price comparison website Confused.com and consultants
Towers Watson & Co showed.
The rise comes after rates held steady in the first three
months of 2016 as price cuts in January balanced out a recent
rise in insurance premium tax.
FTSE 100 firms such as Aviva Plc, Direct Line
Insurance Group Plc and RSA Insurance Group Plc
are among those operating in a crowded car insurance market.
Older drivers had seen the biggest increases in car
insurance premiums, said Stephen Jones, UK head of P&C pricing
at Willis Towers Watson. The increase was driven by inflationary
pressures on claims costs, especially on vehicle damage repair
costs, he added.
"... what is contributing to premium increases are the cost
and complexity of repairs, particularly as cars are fitted with
more expensive technology," Jones said.
The cost of a comprehensive policy rose 19 percent, marking
the biggest annual rise recorded by the index since 2011.
Steve Fletcher, head of data services at Confused.com, said
average comprehensive premiums could surpass the peak of 858
pounds seen in 2011.
"This, combined with rising fuel prices and increased
motoring costs across the board, could result in a sizeable dent
in drivers' pockets," Fletcher added.
($1 = 0.7704 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Keith Weir)